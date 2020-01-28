Health experts warn of flu and Coronavirus spreading

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million flu illnesses have been reported and flu activity continues to increase.

(WWLP) – With the Coronavirus causing concerns across the world, many are wondering if their seasonal symptoms are the common cold, flu, or something more.

Symptoms for the Coronavirus include runny nose, headache, cough, and fever. The flu shares similar symptoms.

While there isn’t a vaccine to prevent Coronavirus yet, which has seen five confirmed cases in the U-S, there is a vaccine for the flu, which many have taken advantage of.

“I would never go without it, and I got a 93-year-old mom sitting in the car and I worry about that a lot,” Sally Deremian of West Springfield said.

So far this flu season, between 2,000 and 3,000 Massachusetts residents have been hospitalized with the flu.

A teenager from Worcester County died from the flu, earlier this month. It is the first influenza-associated pediatric death of this flu season in the Commonwealth. Last flu season, there were four confirmed pediatric flu-related deaths in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

As for the Coronavirus, California, Washington state, Illinois and most recently Arizona has confirmed cases. Many here in the Commonwealth hopes the virus stays out of the state.

It’s kind of scary,” Angel Gonzalez of Springfield said. “Could it happen here, who knows? “Will it happen, I hope not, but yes it’s very scary.”

Last year’s flu season lasted until May. The Massachusetts DPH is urging all residents who haven’t gotten a flu shot yet to get one.