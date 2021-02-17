Health experts warn of magnets in iPhone 12 that could affect pacemakers, defibrillators

This image provided by Apple shows one of the new iPhone 12 equipped with technology for use with faster new 5G wireless networks that Apple unveiled Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Apple via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s pretty safe to say many of us are attached to our mobile devices but if you have an implanted medical device, there’s something important you may need to know about your current cell phone.

Health experts are now urging iPhone 12 users to heed with caution if they have implanted pacemakers and defibrillators. That’s because the iPhone 12 and other variations of the 12, as well as all MagSafe accessories, contain magnets, components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These fields being emitted might interfere with medical devices.

A local cardiologist took to social media to show his patient exactly what can happen.

“What I was describing was showing an example of not a pace maker in an actual person but exhibiting that when you apply the iPhone, that pace maker, you can actually see the mode switch or the device respond to the magnet and basically completely change its setting and its modes. In certain folks that can potentially be dangerous,” said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Ali Haider.

Apple issued the following statement: