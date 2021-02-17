Health experts warn of magnets in iPhone 12 that could affect pacemakers, defibrillators

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s pretty safe to say many of us are attached to our mobile devices but if you have an implanted medical device, there’s something important you may need to know about your current cell phone.
Health experts are now urging iPhone 12 users to heed with caution if they have implanted pacemakers and defibrillators. That’s because the iPhone 12 and other variations of the 12, as well as all MagSafe accessories, contain magnets, components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These fields being emitted might interfere with medical devices.
A local cardiologist took to social media to show his patient exactly what can happen.
“What I was describing was showing an example of not a pace maker in an actual person but exhibiting that when you apply the iPhone, that pace maker, you can actually see the mode switch or the device respond to the magnet and basically completely change its setting and its modes. In certain folks that can potentially be dangerous,” said Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Ali Haider.
Apple issued the following statement:
Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.
Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.
Consult your physician and medical device manufacturer for information specific to your medical device and whether you need to maintain a safe distance of separation between your medical device and iPhone or any MagSafe accessories. Manufacturers often provide recommendations on the safe use of their devices around wireless or magnetic products to prevent possible interference. If you suspect iPhone or any MagSafe accessories are interfering with your medical device, stop using your iPhone or MagSafe accessories.