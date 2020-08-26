Health insurance application now available in Spanish

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Good news for Spanish speakers needing to file for insurance.

The online application for health insurance coverage through the Massachusetts Health Connector and MassHealth is now available in Spanish.

The website MA Health Connector now includes the full online application in Spanish, and information and tips about the Health Connector are also now available in Spanish.

For people who want to use the Spanish version of the website, a button on the top right corner of the website allows users to access the Spanish pages.

Massachusetts Health Connector is the Commonwealth’s health insurance exchange, and currently serves 325,000 individuals and small-employer members with health and dental insurance.