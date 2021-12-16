Health insurance open enrollment for Massachusetts Health Connector

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Health Connector has reopened its public walk-in center in Springfield.

The full-service walk in center provides assistance regarding coverage as well as assisting applicants complete the enrollment process. Massachusetts residents who don’t have health insurance from an employer or other entity can use the exchange to gain coverage.

People who need health insurance can also apply and enroll in a plan online at MAhealthconnector.org.

“Many of our members appreciate the in-person support offered by our walk-in centers, and reopening during Open Enrollment is a priority for the Health Connector,” said Louis Gutierrez, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector. “Members in Springfield can access quality, in-person help starting this week, through Open Enrollment and beyond.”

Visitors must adhere to the mask and capacity requirements. The Springfield walk-in center is located at the MassHealth Enrollment Center at 88 Industrial Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.