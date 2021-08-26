Health officials: Breakthrough cases still rare, more vaccination necessary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health reported a little over 3,000 new breakthrough COVID cases in a week among fully vaccinated people.

It’s important to note that the number is .35 percent of the 4.4 million fully vaccinated people in the state, making breakthrough cases still incredibly rare in the Baystate. Breakthrough cases make up around 36 percent of all COVID cases reported. Doctors are still concerned, given the vaccination rates.

Dr. Kavita Patel, Brookings Institute fellow and primary care physician, “It’s higher than expected. Especially what I attribute this to is the Delta variant being more infectious. The majority of breakthrough infections that we’re seeing tend to be older but we’re seeing people of all ages getting more breakthrough infections.”

Health officials maintain that breakthrough cases are rare, and more vaccinated residents are necessary to make them even rarer.