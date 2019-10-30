Health officials confirm second vaping-illness related death in Massachusetts

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirms a second person has died of a vaping related lung injury.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County was among 200 vaping-related lung injury patients who were reported to DPH.

In early October, DPH reported the state’s first death of a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County who also vaped nicotine.

“While we continue to work with our federal partners to investigate the cause of these vaping-associated lung injuries, we cannot at this time attribute a single substance or product to this outbreak of illness.” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH

Governor Baker issued a ban on vaping products and devices on September 24 due to an increasing number of cases of severe lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes, cannabis, and nicotine vaping products in Massachusetts and nationally.

Since September 11, DPH has received 204 reports from clinicians of suspected vaping-related lung injuries. Of those reports, 20 confirmed and 41 probable cases have been reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

