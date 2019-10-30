Health officials confirm second vaping-illness related death in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirms a second person has died of a vaping related lung injury.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County was among 200 vaping-related lung injury patients who were reported to DPH.
In early October, DPH reported the state’s first death of a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County who also vaped nicotine.
“While we continue to work with our federal partners to investigate the cause of these vaping-associated lung injuries, we cannot at this time attribute a single substance or product to this outbreak of illness.”Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH
Governor Baker issued a ban on vaping products and devices on September 24 due to an increasing number of cases of severe lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarettes, cannabis, and nicotine vaping products in Massachusetts and nationally.
Since September 11, DPH has received 204 reports from clinicians of suspected vaping-related lung injuries. Of those reports, 20 confirmed and 41 probable cases have been reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Statistics
- Of the 61 Massachusetts cases reported to the CDC, 27 are men and 34 are women
- 51 percent of the cases include people under 30 years old
- 30 percent of people vaped nicotine
- 39 percent of people vaped THC
- 25 percent of people vaped both nicotine and THC.