Health officials say its safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that it’s safe for other vaccines to be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

That means you can get the flu vaccine at the same time that you’re getting the COVID vaccine or a COVID booster. Previously, health officials thought the side effects of the vaccines could overlap so they were advising spacing them out. Now they’re saying it is safe to get them at the same time.

It’s part of an effort to help prevent hospitals from being even more overwhelmed by the hyper-contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Everyone who is eligible to get the flu shot should do so. And that includes all children over the age of six months. AFC Urgent Cares are offering walk-up flu shots.