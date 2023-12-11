CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning Monday night from health experts, as a wave of Hepatitis A infections sweeps through the Commonwealth this holiday season.

According to the State Department of Public Health (DPH), 6 cases were reported in Hampden, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties between November 1 and November 29th. Four people had to be taken to the hospital. There haven’t been any deadly cases yet.

These cases echo the ones Massachusetts saw between 2018 and 2020 with 563 cases and 9 deaths. Homelessness and drug use are thought to be connected to this new evolving outbreak.

DPH says those also at increased risk are international travelers to areas with high or intermediate hepatitis A endemicity, men who have sex with men, persons with chronic liver disease, person with clotting factor disorders, and persons who anticipate close contact with an international adoptee from a country of high or intermediate endemicity.

Doctors now urge you to take precautions to protect yourself and your community. “You can get the vaccination for this and it’s primarily transmitted through the fecal-oral route, so sanitation is very important, and handwashing is one of the key measures that we recommend,” said Baystate Health Chief of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Armando Paez.

Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection” that can be mild and lasts for a few weeks or severe and lasts several months. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain, and jaundice (yellowing of skin or eyes).

