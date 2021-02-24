Heart disease can happen to younger adults

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – American Heart Month is coming to a close, a time when health experts spotlights the nations number one killer- heart disease.

While we often think of heart disease as something that will only have an impact on older populations, it doesn’t discriminate. Heart disease is happening to younger adults more and more often.

According to the CDC this is partly because conditions that lead to heart disease are being seen at younger ages. 22News spoke with a local cardiologist in Hampshire County about this statistic that may come as a surprise to many.

“I see a lot of patients that are concerned. They have family members that have had heart attacks, then they’ll make appointments just because they want to get checked out. Frequently we’ll find problems with their cholesterol and we pick up diabetes, we pick up sleep apnea.”

Dr. Arcoloe said that when populations start to get treated early on that actually helps to reduce heart disease incidents.