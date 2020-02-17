Heart Health Month: Doctors answer your questions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – February is Heart Health Awareness Month and 22News is working for you to help answer your questions.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. The good news is that advances in medicine and personal lifestyle choices are helping those with the disease live longer, and preventing it from developing in many other people.

Two doctors answered your questions. Both doctors are from the Heart & Vascular Program at Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Steven DiPillo, a cardiologist at Baystate Medical Practice – Northampton Cardiology

Dr. Siavash Saadat, a cardiac surgeon at Baystate Medical Center

Some questions that were answered were:

What are some of the lifestyle changes that we can make to lower our risk of heart disease?

What are some of the best ways to treat heart disease?

How often to patients need surgery due to heart disease?

What are some ways that a person who is at-risk of developing heart disease, can help prevent it?

If someone feels like they might be at higher risk of developing heart disease, what are some of the steps they should take?

Is heart disease different for women and men? Is one more at risk than the other?

Is wine good for your heart?

Love your Heart News: