(WWLP) – During the summer months, we tend to spend more time outdoors, but being exposed to the heat for extended periods of time could put you in danger. Symptoms related to heat stroke and heat exhaustion can be very serious.

Both heat stroke and heat exhaustion are caused by your body’s inability to cool itself. If you overwork your body when it’s hot outside, or even inside, your body may have difficulty producing enough sweat to keep you cool.

Some of the most common symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Weak but faster pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Lightheadedness

If you are experiencing heat exhaustion for an extended period of time, it can lead to heat stroke, which requires immediate medical attention. Signs of heat stroke include:

Hot red or dry skin

Rapid heart rate

Loss of consciousness

Heat stroke occurs when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down. It can cause permanent disability or even death if that person does not receive emergency medical treatment.

In order to avoid heat-related illness, it is important to keep your body as cool as you can. Wearing light-colored clothing if you plan to be outdoors and making sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day (at least eight ounces every 15-20 minutes) are some of the best steps you can take to stay safe.