Help line, trust fund among Baker behavioral health ideas

BOSTON (SHNS) – A day after filing a $45.8 billion state budget that proposes a behavioral health help line, Gov. Charlie Baker said there also needs to be “systemic” action to boost access to mental health services and support other key types of care.

Noting that his fiscal 2023 spending plan contains money for new mental health measures, Baker said in a Thursday radio interview that “rather than simply appropriating some money” the state also has to “do something that’s systemic here.”

“And if we don’t do something that’s systemic, we’re not going to get at the real problem, which is geriatrics, primary care and behavioral health don’t get the financial support that they need and that we deserve,” he said.

Steering more resources to those three areas — by requiring providers and insurers to boost spending on primary care, behavioral health and geriatrics, while remaining within the state’s health care cost-control framework — was a key component of a reform bill Baker filed in October 2019. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic a few months later redirected policymakers’ attention elsewhere.

On GBH Radio Thursday, Baker said the health care system relies on a Medicare platform that undervalues mental health, geriatric and primary care, so providers in those fields “get paid dramatically less than basically everybody else who practices medicine and health care.”

“And the only way you’re going to fix this is to do something at the state level that basically says, ‘We are going to require people to invest more heavily in these fields,'” he said. “And here we are two and a half years later, and I think everyone would agree that — I argued back then we had a mental health problem, a crisis in some respects with respect to access then. It’s dramatically worse now given two years of the pandemic.”

Recalling his 2019 legislation last fall, the governor said his administration was “going to go back at this one” and that he wanted to put another health care bill before lawmakers “at some point, probably January-ish.”

Baker has not yet filed such a bill, and both branches this session have already waded deeply into the health care policy debate, with differing bills having passed the House and the Senate.

The annual budget proposal he put forward on Wednesday includes measures that align with the roadmap for behavioral health reform his administration rolled out last year.

Announcing details of his budget bill Wednesday, Baker highlighted $115 million to implement components of that roadmap, a plan that he said “outlines tangible ways we can increase access to these services.”

“We’re excited about the prospect of putting these funds to work to make a difference for those people who need access to behavioral health services and can find them,” Baker said.

The budget proposes a centralized, 24/7 behavioral health help line to help connect people with services.

The Executive Office of Health and Human Services said it plans to release a procurement for the help line in February, with a launch planned for early next year.

To support both the access hotline and “a statewide system to deliver behavioral health crisis intervention services 24 hours per day and 7 days per week in mobile and community-based settings, available to all residents without regard to insurance,” Baker’s budget would create a Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Intervention Trust Fund.

The fund would receive money from a new behavioral health surcharge assessed on health insurance payors, based on the existing health safety net surcharge and expected to generate $33.7 million per year.

Baker said he is also recommending “readily available outpatient evaluation and treatment through primary care, supported by new reimbursement incentives, as well as same-day evaluation and referral to treatment at designated community behavioral health centers throughout the commonwealth, and better access points for emergency behavioral health support instead of emergency rooms.”

Procurement for community behavioral health centers — which the administration describes as a network of centralized, community-based sites across Massachusetts whose referral and evaluation services would be available during evening and weekend hours — is set to begin this month.

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care program is set to launch next month, and Baker administration health officials said it will “provide increased access to treatment by incenting MassHealth-participating mental health centers to extend their hours beyond the typical 9 to 5 business-day, as well as provide same or next day appointments.”