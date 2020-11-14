Here’s why you should wear sunscreen year-round

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Temperatures are cooling down, and it feels like the sun is getting weaker but don’t let your guard down if you want to protect your skin, especially long-term.

In the fall and winter, UVB rays weaken, those are the type of rays that cause sunburns. However, UVA rays are still strong, and they are the leading cause of fine lines and premature skin aging. Both UVB and UVA rays can cause cancer as well.

Not wearing sunscreen in the fall and winter over the years, and decades, can be just as bad as forgetting sunscreen on a bright summer day. Try a sunscreen with a SPF of at least 30 with both UVA and UVB protection, and wear it year-round.