High-dose flu vaccines available at the Senior Center in West Springfield

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Senior Center is holding a flu vaccine clinic for West Springfield residents Thursday.

The clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Council on Aging located on 128 Park Street. Appointments are available for all ages by calling the Senior Center at 413-263-3264, no walk-ins will be accepted.

High-dose vaccines will be available for those who are 65 years or older. Flu vaccinations include: