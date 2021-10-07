High-dose flu vaccines available at the Senior Center in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Senior Center is holding a flu vaccine clinic for West Springfield residents Thursday.
The clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Council on Aging located on 128 Park Street. Appointments are available for all ages by calling the Senior Center at 413-263-3264, no walk-ins will be accepted.
High-dose vaccines will be available for those who are 65 years or older. Flu vaccinations include:
- Quadrivalent flu vaccine, which provides protection against four strains of the flu: the influenza A H3N2 virus, the influenza A H1N1 virus, and two strains of influenza B virus
- FLUAD, a quadrivalent vaccine with adjuvant, an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response to vaccination, approved for people 65 and older
- Fluzone HD, a high-dose quadrivalent vaccine indicated for patients 65 and older