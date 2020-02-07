High-Tech mask offers better breathing

(KGW) It seems almost every night we see images of people wearing face masks to protect themselves from viruses or from polluted air.

Now a Portland, Oregon startup has developed a new kind of breathing mask that claims to perform 50 times better than the leading mask.

It looks like goggles for your mouth, but Ao Air, believes it’s developed the breathing mask of the future.

That’s because unlike your more standard disposable masks, the personal air purifiers don’t need a seal because the pressure difference between the inside and outside air naturally keeps the polluted air out.

“Whatever is in the air is being drawn in, the moment it enters the chamber it’s filtered in multiple stages at a nano-level, by the time the air hits the fans we’ve captured 99.8% of the really nasty small pollutants,” explained Mikal Peveto, head of Ao Air U.S.

While the company designed the masks for the purpose of filtering out pollution like smog or smoke, its next step is to create a system that filters out viruses as well.

