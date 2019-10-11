Highly contagious measles virus preventable by vaccination

BOSTON (WWLP) – The first case of measles in more than 5 years has been confirmed in Boston.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can be deadly, but it’s easily preventable by vaccination.

Once you are infected with the measles virus, it will spread to others you come in contact with through coughing and sneezing. It’s one of the most contagious infectious diseases because the virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed.

In 2000, however, the disease was almost completely eliminated because of the measles vaccine. 22News spoke to one doctor about why it’s so important that everyone gets vaccinated.

“It’s always important to stress the importance of vaccination because this year has been the highest reported number of measles cases in the untied states since 1992,” said Dr. Michael Klatte, pediatric infectious disease specialist at Baystate Medical Center.

According to the CDC, so far this year there have been more than 1,200 measles cases reported in over 30 states. The majority of cases are among people who have not received the measles vaccine.