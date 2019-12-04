HIV/AIDS awareness promoted by World AIDS Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – World AIDS Day is being observed all this week at the Holyoke Health Center.

The medical staff wants it to be known that HIV-AIDS still threatens the lives of many because so many at-risk fail to step up and be tested.

“One in seven people do not know their HIV status. So we want to make sure the people know that status, so they can get tested because treatment actually makes a big difference in somebody’s health,” said Tammi Kozuch of Holyoke Health Center.

On Friday, Holyoke Health Center will conduct a memorial service commemorating those who have died from an AIDS-related illness over the years.