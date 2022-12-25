CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A heart attack can happen at any time of the year, but new information suggests that the holiday season raises the risk.

According to the American heart association more heart attacks occur during the week between Christmas and new years than any other time of year.

“We’re eating unhealthy food. We’re drinking more than usual and we are not paying attention to our bodies as much. So this creates a perfect storm,” Cardiologist Dr. Brian Smith, told 22News.

People who aren’t feeling well may dismiss the warning signs but the American heart association says it’s important to seek medical help if you experience the signs of a heart attack.