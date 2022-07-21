Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the middle of summer and we are experiencing the first heat wave of the season.

During this time it is important to remember to drink plenty of fluids. But, how much do you need to keep that hydration level up?

The rule of thumb is to drink at least 2 liters of fluids a day to stay hydrated.

Helpful tips include avoiding caffeine, alcohol and sugary drinks. That is because these drinks can cause you to lose more body fluid.

And remember, the best way to avoid Dehydration is to drink plenty of water.