CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court extended a temporary hold on the abortion pill ruling Wednesday, now the court has until midnight on Friday to make its decision.

This ruling won’t have too much of an effect on Massachusetts now as the Healey Administration has been proactive with steps to protect access to the pill for residents. It’s a highly anticipated decision, the Supreme Court’s ruling on whether to block a lower court’s ruling on mifepristone calling for restrictions.

Here in Massachusetts, a poll from Pew Research Center shows the majority of residents – 74 percent – want abortion to stay legal. The current administration supports these views, on April 10th, Gov. Healey announced the state would start stockpiling mifepristone and protecting providers and pharmacists, allowing them to continue to stock and dispense these pills.

The abortion pill has become increasingly significant in the war over reproductive rights which has certainly heated up since Roe v Wade was overturned in June. The pill, which has been in use for more than 20 years, works by blocking the hormone progesterone and can be taken up to 10 weeks.

“Do I believe it’s safe? Yeah. I think it’s a lot safer than going through the actual procedure, ” Robin Murphy of Chicopee said.

Many residents remain divided on the issue.

“I think the state of Massachusetts stays where we at with our regulations. I think it’s good we are staying blue and that women have more opportunities over here,” Natalie Pereira of Ludlow.

“Human life is really important. It’s a free country but I mean I don’t think people should kill their kids. That’s kinda where I stand on that.” Evan Saunders of Huntington

Women across the country will still be able to obtain the drug even by mail, any changes will be decided by the Supreme Court on Friday.