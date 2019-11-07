How to avoid getting lice in colder weather

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With colder weather moving in, kids will be wearing those hats and scarves.

But that winter gear can also help spread lice and there is typically an increase in the number of lice cases in school-aged children this time of year.

Lice can be very difficult to spot and itchiness is the primary symptom.

Physicians assistant, Jessica Batchelder told 22News, it’s important to treat lice as soon as possible because it can spread very quickly.

“Usually we use a topical shampoo, you have to follow the instructions quite carefully just to make sure that the lice are completely eradicated,” Batchelder advised. “Other things people forget about is that they need to change their sheets, anything that can come in contact with your head.”

To keep from getting lice you should avoid close contact with anyone who has it and be sure not to share things like hats, scarves, towels or hair brushes.