CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to being Valentines’ Day, February 14th is also National Organ Donor Day.

According to Donate Life America, the purpose of the holiday is to spread awareness and education about the process of becoming an organ donor.

According to a statement released by the Department of Health and Human Services, anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. In 2021, more than 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the U.S.; that was an increase of nearly 6% compared to transplants in 2020.

To become an organ donor, register online at www.donatelife.net/register.

Donate Life America provided the following facts to better understand organ, eye, and tissue donation: