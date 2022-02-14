CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In addition to being Valentines’ Day, February 14th is also National Organ Donor Day.
According to Donate Life America, the purpose of the holiday is to spread awareness and education about the process of becoming an organ donor.
According to a statement released by the Department of Health and Human Services, anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. In 2021, more than 41,354 organ transplants were performed in the U.S.; that was an increase of nearly 6% compared to transplants in 2020.
To become an organ donor, register online at www.donatelife.net/register.
Donate Life America provided the following facts to better understand organ, eye, and tissue donation:
- Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or medical history.
- All major religions in the United States support organ, eye and tissue donation and see it as the final act of love and generosity toward others.
- If you are sick or injured and admitted to the hospital, the number one priority is to save your life. Organ, eye and tissue donation can only be considered after you are deceased.
- When you are on the waiting list for an organ, what really counts is the severity of your illness, time spent waiting, blood type, and other important medical information, not your financial status or celebrity status.
- An open casket funeral is possible for organ, eye and tissue donors. Through the entire donation process the body is treated with care, respect and dignity.
- There is no cost to the donor or their family for organ or tissue donation.
- Information about an organ donor is only released to the recipient if the family of the donor requests or agrees to it.