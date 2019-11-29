How to burn off those extra calories after Thanksgiving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gym hours can be tough to accommodate on holidays, but no celebration screams “I need a workout” like Thanksgiving.

On average, Americans pack more than 3,000 calories and 229 grams of fat into their Thanksgiving day meal; a lot of that in the form of carbs.

Snacks throughout the day can easily balloon that 3,000 to 4,500 calories.

It would take a 160 lbs person four hours of running, five hours of swimming or 30 miles of walking to burn that off.

Experts say, though, the best way to avoid having to burn off those calories, is to not eat them in the first place.