WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s allergy season and we are seeing a lot of pollen this spring. For allergy sufferers, the dreaded pollen season is in full swing with tree pollen particularly high this week. However, there are some ways you can treat your allergies.

“This year is a very strong season for that pollen, very strong,” expressed Felix Cabel from Springfield.

It’s allergy season again and the pollen is everywhere. Some people are experiencing itchy eyes, runny nose, and a lot of sneezing.

Felix says he normally tries to stick to the more natural remedies like tea and less sugar to build up his immune system, “I think its the strongest, you know, I don’t usually take any pills but I had to take the pills this year.”

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in 2021 about 81 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis, which is an allergic reaction to pollen from trees, grasses and weeds.

Dr. Jackie Garrett the CEO of Agape Allergy & Immunology Associates says their phones have been ringing and that red-itchy eyes is one of the main problems this year, “Go ahead and put on a mask when you are outdoors, particularly if you’re doing yard work. Practical things like; don’t drive with your car windows down even though it’s a beautiful day. Don’t do spring cleaning and open up the windows of your house because all of that pollen is coming inside.”

Dr. Garrett says if people know they have pollen allergies the ideal time to start on allergy medications is March.