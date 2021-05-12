How to lower your risk for skin cancer

FILE – This photo provided by the American Academy of Dermatology shows a typical presentation of a suspicious mole that eventually was diagnosed as melanoma. A study released Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, suggests a decline in melanoma cases and deaths in Northeast states buck a national trend for the deadliest skin cancer and may reflect […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Skin cancer continues to be the most prevalent cancer in the United States.

The most common is basal cell carcinoma and the cancer can take a lifetime to develop.

“Due to my sun exposure as a child, eventually you are going to get something,” said Robert Kay, Agawam resident and skin cancer survivor. “That’s what my doctor said.”



One of the most common times people forget to apply sunblock. but this mistake could cause sunburns and ultimately skin cancer. You should also take a note of when UV rays are at their strongest.



“Number one you don’t want to lay in the sun particularly between the hours of 10:00AM and 2PM. Wearing a hat is very important, and sunscreen,” said Dr. Stanley Glazer, a physician for the New England Dermatology Center. “I prefer zinc because it stays on better.”

And that’s also true if you’re going into the water. Dr. Glazer explained, you don’t need to be in the sun much time to reap its benefits.



“Its estimated that 20 minutes a week, maybe three times a week may be enough to stimulate it so you don’t have to be in the sun all day or go to a tanning salon to get vitamin D. According to Dr. Glazer, tanning salons are one of the worst offenders for causing skin cancer.



Melanoma is typically the only skin cancer that kills, but as long as its detected early, the survival rate is close to 100 percent.