How to prevent getting Lyme disease during tick season

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tick season has started, and with it comes to the dangers for tick-borne disease.

As temperatures continue to rise, more people will be wearing shorts and flip flops. However, those clothes offer less protection from a summer pest no one wants to deal with: Ticks. And with ticks comes the risk for lyme disease.

“I found them all over me – on my butt on my chest on my arms, down on my gut. I think I had 5 to 8 on me,” Robert Noble of Northampton said.

Dr. Jonathan Schwab of Northampton Pediatrics is all too familiar with tick season. He see’s dozens of patients come in with concerns.

“We see parents coming in where their child has tick bites and wondering what they should be looking out for to see if they might have developed lyme disease,” Dr. Schwab said.

The chances that you might get Lyme disease from a single tick bite depend on the type of tick, and how long it was attached to you. Lyme disease causes a rash, often in a bulls-eye pattern.

It can cause flu-like symptoms, joint pain, and weakness.

Most people with Lyme disease recover completely with appropriate antibiotic treatment. But for those who develop syndromes after their infection is treated, should go back to a doctor.

The most common places ticks can hide are under the arms, In and around the ears and In your hair. The best practice if you’re outside, check your body for ticks.

Remember to make sure you check your pets too. Ticks can also latch onto them.

