How to protect yourself and your children from RSV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Respiratory syncytial virus has arrived early in the Springfield area and local doctors want to make sure the public protects themselves from the highly contagious virus.

RSV is a common and very contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract of most children under the age of two. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis that can cause children to wheeze.

“We began to see cases of RSV in November at Baystate Children’s Hospital, with many children testing positive for the disease and a number of whom have required hospitalization.” – Dr. J Michael Klatte of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Division said in a news release sent to 22News

The Baystate pediatrician said there’s no reason to be overly concerned, but parents should be aware of the disease and its symptoms so your family can be adequately protected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most infants have been infected by RSV by the time they reach the age of 1, and almost every child will get RSV by the time they reach the age of 2. RSV can also infect older children, teenagers, and adults.

Symptoms can mimic the common cold and the flu and are the following:

Runny nose or nasal congestion

Cough

Wheezing

Reduced appetite

Fever

A child should see a pediatrician if they are having increased difficulty with breathing along with a runny nose and cough.

Dr. Klatte and the CDC recommend the following steps to help prevent the spread of RSV: