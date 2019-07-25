Hundreds of Salmonella cases reported across 48 states

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have died and more than 100 have been hospitalized amid a salmonella outbreak.

The CDC says more than 700 cases have been reported across 48 states, and the organization is linking the outbreak to contact with backyard poultry.

The animals have been coming from multiple hatcheries and are believed to be the source of these outbreaks.

But, the CDC is reminding people that no matter where your poultry has been purchased, they can still carry salmonella and those with chickens or ducks in their backyard should take special care.

Physician Assistant Jessica Batchelder told 22News, “Hand washing is the number one way to prevent any illness that can be passed. So 100 percent if you have animals outside chickens or anything else, just make sure you always wash your hands, keep your shoes outside of the house, just make sure everything is clean when walking into your house.”

Keep in mind, poultry can carry salmonella, and show no signs of being sick themselves.