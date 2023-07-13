SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Healthy Air Network may just be a better gauge of the air quality in your area.

How can you be sure that the air is safe today?

With recent Canadian wildfires and increasing air pollutants, it’s becoming more crucial to check the air quality index before starting your day.

22News spoke with Sarita Hudson, Director of Strategy and Development at the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, who stresses that the air quality index you see online may not be an accurate depiction of your specific area. While the state sensors are a great resource for major cities, data seen in smaller towns won’t be as precise. These communities are likely to only see the air quality index of their closest city.

Sarita promotes the Healthy Air Network, which is a hyperlocal system of air quality sensors, specific to the Massachusetts area. This network caters to the smaller towns surrounding Chicopee, Springfield, Westfield, and Holyoke that cannot be categorized by the air quality of their closest city.

These sensors measure particulate matter that can affect your cardiovascular system, which is linked to increased rates of asthma and other respiratory conditions. In 2018 and 2019, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield were deemed the “Asthma Capital” of the country according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Although this title may be scary, the Healthy Air Network has been working towards creating air quality awareness to ensure that Massachusetts takes the right precautions to protect its health.

With a hyperlocal network of air sensors, you can be sure you aren’t putting yourself at risk by merely walking outside.