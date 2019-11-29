If you worked this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – While most people enjoyed a day off for the holiday, Some people worked this Thanksgiving.

Several careers call for working holidays causing people to miss out on holiday celebrations. While some workers get upset about working Thanksgiving, others don’t seem to mind it.

Convenience stores are open 24/7/365. A Pride Sales Associate told 22News he was able to fit everything in this Thanksgiving.

Mark Hiltpold said, “I don’t mind it. I was able to spend time with my family before so coming in at 5:30. Not bad I was able to spend time in the afternoon and then come here work still get time and a half why not.”

Other jobs that require working holidays: first responders, bartenders, restaurant wait staff, and cab drivers.