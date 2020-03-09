Important facts about COVID-19 and how to protect yourself

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health wants to educate the public and assure that plans are in place if an outbreak of COVID-19 were to occur in western Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Baystate Health, based on the most up to date information, this is what Baystate Health clinicians want the public to know about COVID-19 and protecting your health:

How is it COVID-19 spread? According to the CDC, COVID-19 is spread, like the flu, person to person through close contact via respiratory droplets when someone coughs or sneezes, as well as through contact with infected surfaces

What are the symptoms? Symptoms may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath for 2-14 days after exposure

Symptoms may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath for 2-14 days after exposure Where do you go if you think you have symptoms? Baystate Health is asking patients that have traveled to COVID-19 infected areas or had contact with someone who has and feel sick with a fever and cough within 14 days to call ahead of time to explain recent travel history and symptoms before visiting a doctor’s office, emergency department, or urgent care center

The CDC does not recommend wearing a mask when out in public as it hasn’t been shown to prevent virus spread How will I be cared for if I test positive for COVID-19 and what is the treatment? According to Baystate Health, most patients who test positive will not require hospitalization, but patients who do need inpatient care will receive care in isolation once admitted. They also know that so far the virus has had minimal impact on the health of children.

Ways to keep safe: