Increase in Delta variant cases prompt some residents to put masks back on

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been months since the mask mandate but some people are still wearing masks.

You may have noticed more masks in grocery stores, malls, and restaurants. While some residents are covering back up because of the new Delta COVID variant. Others say, they still haven’t taken it off.

“Everywhere, even if it says no mask required, being vaccinated, it still doesn’t matter. I still wear it,” said Michelle Ramos of Springfield. “I feel like you should still wear it. It’s not only because of COVID, there are other germs that could be spread.”

Despite the rise in the Delta variant, the CDC continues to say that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most circumstances.