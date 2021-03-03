Insurers plan outreach to 2 million vulnerable seniors

FILE – This May 18, 2017, file photo shows the Healthcare.gov website on a laptop computer in Washington. Mass layoffs are pushing many Americans into an unfamiliar role: Shopping for health insurance that isn’t offered by an employer. A swirl of potentially confusing terms and options await inexperienced health insurance shoppers as they sort coverage plans for at least the next couple months. But experts say these obstacles can be conquered with patience and some help from agents or navigators who specialize in finding insurance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than a dozen U.S. health insurance companies are embarking on a pilot program to get more than 2 million seniors vaccinated as fast as possible, according to the White House.

Acting Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Andy Slavitt announced the pilot on Wednesday.

Under it, the health plans will make calls to unvaccinated Americans over the age of 65 who live in “areas of high social vulnerability,” according to a transcript of the acting director’s comments.

“They’ll talk to them about vaccine efficacy, safety, and the value of vaccinations,” Slavitt said. “Then they will facilitate vaccine registration and appointment scheduling for seniors. They’ll arrange transportation to and from a vaccination site and ensure seniors get back for a second shot. They’ll also look to deploy mobile vans into communities of need.”

The program is called the Vaccine Community Connectors pilot.