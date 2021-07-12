Is the common cold making a comeback?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that over half of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19, the common cold is making a comeback.

It hasn’t been around for quite a while, at least a year and a half since COVID began. But now, more people are getting the common cold. According to the CDC, adults typically get the cold two to three times each year. However, last year, we saw historically low cases of the cold nationwide, which is being partly credited to mask-wearing and social distancing.

Another reason for people getting sick is weakened adaptive immunity defenses. 22News spoke with Dr. Glenn Alli at Baystate Health about the impact this has on infections. He said, “When we haven’t had any recent exposures for a while to that same virus our memory of that virus can wane with time.”

There is a popular belief that Vitamin C can cure the common cold and zinc can shorten its duration, Dr. Alli said there have been no clinical trials to prove it. There is no cure for the common cold. Doctors say there are ways to prevent infection like washing your hands and maybe even wearing a mask.