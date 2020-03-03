Is your child safe at school as coronavirus continues to spread?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Schools in western Massachusetts are closely monitoring coronavirus activity throughout the country.

Chicopee Public Schools is one of many local school districts that have sent out memos regarding the virus. They’re reminding students to wash their hands, cover their mouths when coughing and sneezing, and to avoid sharing cups and utensils.

The Chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at Baystate Medical Center told 22News it’s also important to keep your child home if they’re sick.

“It’s an evolving, rapidly evolving situation, and being cautious in terms of preventing transmission to other people,” said Dr. Amanda Paez, chief of Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center. “So, if the kid is sick, they have to stay home, staying home for at least 24 hours until the fever is gone.”

Dr. Paez said the germiest surfaces we come across daily are doorknobs, handles, countertops.

Chicopee Public Schools said their maintenance department is also routinely sanitizing educational spaces as they typically do during cold and flu seasons.

Local schools taking precaution: