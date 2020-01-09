Justin Bieber says he’s battling Lyme disease

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”
View this post on Instagram
While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP
Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms. Though Bieber called it incurable, in the vast majority of cases, Lyme disease is successfully treated with antibiotics.
“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like (expletive), on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote.
The Grammy-winning singer said he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which debuts Jan. 27. The 10-episode show will follow Bieber while he creates his new album and will also highlight his private life.
“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!,” he wrote.
Latest News:
- Green Bay Nation full episode: the divisional round is set, can the Packers beat Seattle?
- Local man arrested after police seize crack cocaine during traffic stop
- Justin Bieber says he’s battling Lyme disease
- Woman’s dog crushed to death by grooming table at PetSmart
- New York ranked 6th best state to raise a family
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.