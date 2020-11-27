Keeping your holiday leftovers stored safely

The CDC has recalled and issued warnings about romaine lettuce, turkey products and more. (courtesy: Shutterstock via CNN)

Thanksgiving is a day to be with friends and family, but the weekend is for delicious leftovers!

Before you dig in, keep these tips in mind to keep your holiday leftovers safely stored in the fridge or freezer. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, leftovers should be stored within two hours of cooking.

Divide leftovers into smaller portions and refrigerate or freeze them in covered shallow containers so they cool quickly. The turkey should also be portioned to ensure quick cooling in the refrigerator to avoid bacteria multiplying.

Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days and in the freezer for two to six months.