CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During Spring, asthma and allergy sufferers may be feeling the season’s effects, 22News is working for you on the differences between COVID-19 and allergies.
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, roughly 25-million Americans have asthma, or 1-in-13 people. According to the ZOE Covid Study, the most common symptoms associated with the omicron variant are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.
Allergy Symptoms
- Runny nose and mucus production
- Sneezing
- Itchy nose, eyes, ears and mouth
- Stuffy nose (nasal congestion)
- Red and watery eyes
- Swelling around the eyes
COVID-19 Symptoms
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
|Symptom
|With COVID-19
|With allergies
|Cough
|Usually
|Sometimes
|Fever
|Usually
|Never
|Muscle aches
|Usually
|Never
|Tiredness
|Usually
|Sometimes
|Itchy nose, eyes, mouth, ears
|Never
|Usually
|Sneezing
|Rarely
|Usually
|Sore throat
|Usually
|Rarely
|Nausea or vomiting
|Sometimes
|Never
|Runny or stuffy nose
|Usually
|Usually
|Pink eye
|Sometimes
|Sometimes
|Diarrhea
|Sometimes
|Never
|Loss of smell or taste
|Usually
|Sometimes
You could also have a common cold or the flu. For more on those possibilities, check out the Mayo Clinic’s breakdown of symptoms.
The symptoms of omicron made it harder to distinguish from other ailments than previous variants of the virus, like delta. The loss of smell or taste, for example, used to be a sure sign you had the coronavirus, but was found to be much less common with omicron.