Labor Day reminder: Experts recommend celebrating safely to avoid COVID-19 surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is almost here, and large gatherings expected. Health experts have important reminders on how you can stop the spread of the virus.

Heading into this Labor Day weekend, health officials are reminding you that COVID-19 is not taking a vacation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the leading infectious disease experts, says when it comes down to it, the guidance on protecting yourself stays the same. Wear a mask, stay six feet apart from others, and avoid large crowds.

It’s holidays like Labor Day weekend where the virus can spread by people gathering in large crowds to celebrate. Fauci says health experts know that when we typically get into holiday weekends there’s a tendency of people to be careless in regards to the public health recommendations.

“So I really want to use this opportunity almost as a plea to the people in this country to realize that we really still need to get our arms around this and to suppress these times of surges that we’ve seen,” Dr. Fauci said.

Fauci recommends if you do have any Labor Day activities to keep them indoors and wash your hands frequently. He says if people follow the guidelines that we could get through the holiday weekend without a surge.