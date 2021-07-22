Last day to sign-up for first VaxMillions drawing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is your last day to sign-up for the first of five VaxMillions drawings. The first drawing of the sweepstakes, designed to incentivize state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The first drawing is scheduled for Monday, July 26, and there will be additional drawings each Monday through August 23. The grand prize for each of the drawings is $1 million.

State residents over the age of 12, who received their full vaccination in Massachusetts are eligible to enter the sweepstakes, but entrants under the age of 18 will be entering to win a $300K scholarship.

You must be fully vaccinated to enter, and registration closes four days prior to each drawing, so if you want to enter for July 26, you need to have your second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of the day Thursday. Registration for the sweepstakes is online at vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.

If you are looking for a vaccine to enter one of the drawings, the Chicopee Health Center is hosting a vaccination clinic Thursday for members of the Chicopee Public School community at the Dupont Middle School on Front Street. Appointments (which are encouraged) are available from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M., though walk-ins may be available. Click here to register.