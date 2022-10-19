(WWLP) – Loss of bone density can lead to broken bones and other injuries, and it is not just an issue that affects older people.

Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle, so brittle that a fall, or even mild stresses such as bending or coughing can cause a fracture. Osteoporosis occurs when the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the loss of old bone.

A number of factors can increase the likelihood that you’ll develop osteoporosis. Including your age, race, lifestyle choices, and medical conditions. According to the Mayo Clinic, low calcium intake and eating disorders may also contribute to diminished bone density. A healthy diet and exercise can help prevent bone loss or help strengthen already weak bones.