SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center announced $25,000 was donated to the Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit from Liberty Bank Foundation.

A fundraising effort was created for a Palliative Care Unit in honor of well-known restaurateur Andy Yee. Having been diagnosed with cancer, Yee sought treatment at the Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center, where he established a close working relationship with Dr. Glynn, his oncologist.

Yee’s wife Sarah approached hospital leaders about creating a palliative care area after experiencing the high-quality, compassionate care Yee received until his passing in 2021.

“At Liberty Bank, our mission is to improve the lives of our customers, teammates and communities – not only by helping our customers reach their financial goals – but through other important ways we invest in our communities,” said David W. Glidden, President & CEO of Liberty Bank and President of the Liberty Bank Foundation. “The Andy Yee Palliative Care Unit underscores the need for this type of care in our communities and reinforces Mercy’s focus on helping patients living with a serious illness benefit from an improved quality of life for themselves and their family. Andy Yee was known for his generous and deep commitment to the community and that unparalleled legacy will live on through this palliative care unit serving the Greater Springfield region.”

The unit will be designed to provide a soothing space for end-of-life care for patients and families, also for patients with chronic illnesses, who require pain and symptom management. To make a donation, visit MercyCares.com.

“We are grateful to the Liberty Bank Foundation for its commitment to this important project,” said Deborah Bitsoli, M.B.A., President of Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group. “Andy Yee was a longtime supporter and friend to Mercy Medical Center and the palliative care unit named in his memory will honor his human spirit and commitment to the local community for years to come.”