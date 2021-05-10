Listeria found in enoki mushrooms sold in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Enoki mushrooms sold in Massachusetts and nationwide have been linked to listeria.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a recall Friday after testing that was conducted on packages purchased in Massachusetts came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The organism found on enoki mushrooms can be deadly in young children, pregnant women, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of Listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The listeria bacteria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can also spread to other surfaces and food.

The Enoki mushrooms come in a clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean, and French, with Guan’s logo in the front. On the back, there is a UPC code. For the 100g/3.5-ounce, the code is 859267007020 and code 810023170303 is for the 200g/7-ounce.

“This outcome of our food surveillance testing demonstrates how public health in Massachusetts works to protect the food supply and enable consumers to purchase products and dine out with confidence,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH.

According to DPH, no illnesses have been reported to date, questions can be directed to DPH’s 24-hour Epidemiology Program hotline at (617) 983-6800.