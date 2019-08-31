Local boaters reminded to take caution as EEE levels reach critical

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lots of people will be spending their time outside this Labor Day weekend, but another big reminder – bring the bug spray.

Communities in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties have reached critical alert levels for EEE. Though the disease is rare, one person has already died from the disease in Massachusetts so far this year.

Mosquitos tend to congregate around standing water and are particularly prevalent at dawn and dusk. 22News spoke with one kayaker Friday night who said the mosquitoes won’t keep her inside this weekend, but she will take precautions.

“It won’t keep me from going on,” Edie Ellin of Northampton said. “I love these citronella bracelets, they are really useful and they come right off. EEE when I read about that, doesn’t matter how healthy you are, that’s pretty crazy stuff.”

Wearing long sleeves, applying bug spray, and avoiding being outside at dawn and dusk can help reduce your risk of being a bit.

