Local courses offered for National Stop the Bleed Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Thursday is the second annual National Stop the Bleed Day and courses are being offered in western Massachusetts.

In a news release sent to 22News, May 2019 is the first ever National Stop the Bleed Month and eight different sites in western Massachusetts by the Western MA Coalition are offering free “Stop the Bleed” courses.

The Division of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery at Baystate Medical Center held a course Thursday morning to help people to become trained to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

One nurse told 22News why courses like this are so beneficial.

“Unfortunately, there’s been a lot of issues with mass casualties lately in the public and from within schools to any real public setting this is something that empowers people,” Ky McNamara said.

The nationwide campaign highlights the importance of Stop the Bleed training and provides the public with information and education through the local fire, EMS, and health care professionals.

Some of the skills learned in the course are how to apply a tourniquet, the correct way to pack a wound, and how to apply pressure to stop the bleed.

Here are the locations and times for the free course:

Agawam Public Library, 750 Cooper St., Agawam, 4-5:30 p.m.

Baystate Medical Center, 759 Chestnut St., Chestnut Conference Room 2, Springfield, 9-11 a.m.

Berkshire Community College, 1350 West St., Susan B. Anthony Building Room G10, Pittsfield, 9-10 a.m.

Williams College, 26 Hopkins Hall Dr., Stetson Hall Mabbie Room, Williamstown, 1-2 p.m.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center, 164 High St., Conference Room B&C, Greenfield, 2-4 p.m.

Holyoke Boys and Girls Club, 70 Nick Cosmos Way, Holyoke, 9-3 p.m.

Wilbraham YMCA, 45 Office Park, Wilbraham, 3-6 p.m.

UMass Police Department, Community Room, 585 East Pleasant St., Amherst, two classes offered from Noon-1:30 p.m. or 5:30-7 p.m.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jason Halpern and Luke Rothstein petitioned Parkland’s mayor with a great result: Parkland, Florida proclaims May 23rd, 2019 National Stop the Bleed Day! Something we hope every town, city and state will do. #stopthebleed #NSTBD19 pic.twitter.com/jeaLhUVpD5— @StopTheBleedDay (@stopthebleedday) May 22, 2019

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.