Local CVS, Walgreens administering COVID booster shots for those eligible

(WWLP) – Johnson & Johnson is the latest vaccine maker to claim an extra dose increases effectiveness, but they still have to submit more data to regulators.

Both Pfizer and Moderna said their respective boosters will also increase antibodies, especially in people over the age of 65. But the FDA has yet to authorize the extra shots, except for people whose immune systems are compromised.

A spokesperson for Walgreens told 22News that they’ve been administering booster shots to that group since August. If you are eligible, you can book an appointment on their website.

The FDA is expected to make a decision on the 65 and older group later this week.

