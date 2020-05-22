Local doctor: don’t delay stroke treatment, especially during pandemic

(WWLP) — It is Stroke Awareness Month and health care workers are continuing to spread awareness of knowing the causes and effects of a stroke.

Better outcomes begin with knowing the signs, and calling 9-1-1 immediately can make a difference. A stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and is the leading cause of adult long-term disability.

Dr. Rajiv Padmanabhan is in the Department of Neurology at Baystate Medical Center and spoke with 22News about stroke symptoms during the pandemic.

“From a pandemic standpoint it is important to know we have cases of the stroke,” said Dr. Padmanabhan. “We are still seeing that the most important thing is patients who come in with a stroke should know their risk factors.”

If you or someone you know may be having a stroke, it’s important to recognize the signs by remembering the acronym B.E. – F.A.S.T.

B: balance (abnormal or loss),

E: eye-vision loss/double vision,

F: face drooping,

A: arm weakness,

S: speech difficulty and

T: time to call 911.

“The longer you wait the damage to the brain is quite drastic and can be irreversible,” said Dr. Padmanabhan. “So it is important to take care of it right away.”

According to the New England Journal of Medicine the number of people seeking stroke treatment dropped 39% in two weeks from late March through early April compared to pre-pandemic levels. Health care workers are urging people to not delay treatment if you think you are having a stroke, especially during the pandemic.