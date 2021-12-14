Local doctors continue to encourage wearing a mask when indoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been a strong push from a local healthcare organization recently to get people wearing masks indoors as cases of COVID-19 surge in the state.

As we get closer to the Christmas holiday, health care professionals are again urging everyone to get their booster and to mask up when necessary.

Susan Rooney of Turner Falls told 22News she is boosted against COVID-19 and is doing everything she can to stay safe from respiratory diseases this winter, including wearing a mask, “We are just trying to be careful. It’s very nerve-racking. I just wash my hands a lot, wear my mask all the time, all the time, even when people aren’t. I’ve been wearing my mask for so long.”

Masking up is exactly what top state health officials are recommending residents to do. The Massachusetts Medical Society is urging people to wear masks in all public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This is especially important as COVID-19 cases increase in the state and with the holiday season bringing people together indoors.

Currently over five million people in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but one local doctor says people still need remain cautious when spending time with others indoors, that includes masking up.

“We just need to be prudent about the situation right now. People are spending time indoors, and because of the weather,” Dr. Armando Paez of Baystate Health told 22News. “We know for a fact that Delta is still raging and cases are going up. I think it’s really important to wear masks indoors.”

Its not just for protecting against COVID-19, Dr. Paez adds that wearing a mask will prevent other respiratory illnesses as well, including the flu which he says is a stronger compared to last flu season.

Governor Charlie Baker says he does not plan on putting into a place a statewide mask mandate.