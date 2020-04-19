1  of  2
Local gym & fitness clubs finding new ways to train from home

Health

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Gyms and fitness studios have been finding new ways to make sure that even when you are home, you are keeping up with your health and wellness.

22News spoke with Ashley Brodeur, owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam, who’s studio has been conducting online classes to keep clients happy and fit during the pandemic.

Brodeur explained that online classes give people the opportunity to find out what exercises they like.

“I can try this at home because no one is watching me. So I think that it will also help when we start opening again people will have the time to figure out what instructors they like, what kind of formats they like, and what they can incorporate into their daily lives,” she said.

Brodeur’s studio provides plenty of online classes. To find out how you can sign up for online fitness classes, click here.

