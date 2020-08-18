Local hospitals preparing for flu season amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercy and Baystate Medical Center are already preparing for the upcoming flu season.

The CDC says flu season usually peaks from December to January, so it’s still a few months away but because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, it’s important to be prepared.

As hospitals continue to stockpile on PPE and allocate even more space for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 patients, they’re also preparing for the potential influx of flu patients. But doctors say because we are taking precautions against the coronavirus, we are simultaneously protecting ourselves from influenza.

“I put my money on it’s going to be a mild flu year because the same things that protect you against COVID protect you against the flu,” Dr. Mark Keroack, CEO and president of Baystate Health told 22News.

Dr. Keroack added that it’s still extremely important to get your flu shot this season.

The CDC recommends getting the flu shot before the end of October, this will allow your body to build up antibodies before it’s exposed to the virus.

Walk-ins for flu shots are expected at both Walgreens and CVS this year.

However, you must wear a mask and your temperature will be taken.